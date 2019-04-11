RE/MAX Results, the nation’s largest RE/MAX franchise by transaction sides according to the Swanepoel Mega 1000, is arming its agents with a new tool to provide its agents and customers with buyer demand insight through real estate data and analytics startup Buyside.

Buyside’s platform aggregates buyer activity across major real estate search portals, brokerage websites and other platforms to reveal to agents prospective buyers for a specific home.

“RE/MAX Results has a longstanding history of providing the very best marketing & technology tools to support our sales associates,” Brenda Tushaus, the CEO of RE/MAX Results said in a statement. “We continue to deliver on that promise, being the first brokerage in our market to arm our sales associates with Buyside, a platform that provides valuable intel about what’s going on in the market and helps us successfully connect more home-buyers and sellers.”

RE/MAX Results, the ninth biggest brokerage in the country in transaction sides according to the Real Trends 500, with more than 24,000 transactions in 2018, hasn’t been shy about arming its agent with top technology. The company is listed as one of the clients who use the customer relationship management (CRM) tool Contactually, a popular CRM used by many other top brokerages and was acquired by Compass earlier this year.

RE/MAX corporate is currently developing an end-to-end platform available to its franchisees, parts of which will begin to launch this year.

RE/MAX Results is also the fourth top-15 brokerage in the country to adapt Buyside’s platform, according to a spokesperson for Buyside.

In February, RE/MAX Alliance in Colorado, one of the country’s other top RE/MAX brokerages, began offering Buyside to its agents.

Central products from Buyside include home valuation sites that allow prospective sellers to understand the approximate value of their home using automated valuations. The platform also includes a buyer market analysis report which helps listing agents navigate pricing scenarios while showing that client a list of matching buyers.

Through the platform’s backend, listing and buying agents are connected when their prospective clients are a match for a property, which Buyside says ensures a more targeted marketing of the home and a quicker sale.

“We’re thrilled to be working with RE/MAX Results,” Alissa Harper, the vice president of growth at Buyside said in a statement. “Our partnership provides their sales professionals with a considerable advantage in their market and an innovative new way to best serve their customers.”

