Open Mortgage operates 79 branches in 22 states and offered $668 million in home loans in 2017, according to a complaint the lender filed with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. It was founded in 2003, is headquartered in Austin and has 315 employees, according to its website.
Opendoor sued for trademark infringement over its mortgage brokerage
A multi-channel, multi-state lender called Open Mortgage filed suit claiming that the iBuyer's advertising is 'confusingly similar' to its own trademarks
