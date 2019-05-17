President Donald Trump is addressing attendees of the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) annual mid-year legislative meetings and trade expo.

Stream Trump’s speech live below:

Trump is the first sitting president to speak live at the event since George W. Bush in 2005, although NAR invites the sitting president every year. NAR is the single largest real estate trade group in the U.S., with nearly 1.3 million members, and the second largest organization in terms of lobbying spending, behind the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The group also owns the trademark to the term “Realtor,” and only those agents who register through local and state NAR associations are technically allowed to call themselves Realtors.

NAR leadership asked that attendees be respectful of the president during his address, following vocal online pushback from a small segment of Realtor members.

“We mean business! Our business is not Republican. It’s not Democrat. My friends, we are the Realtor Party,” said NAR president John Smaby on Tuesday, referring to NAR’s lobbying arm.

