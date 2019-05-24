In the news: 59 Days to Las Vegas

Inman reports the news from the real estate trenches every day. But it’s at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 23-26, that the transformation gripping the world of real estate is synthesized and understood.

With the help of incredible speakers from inside and outside of the industry, ICLV attendees will dive deep into the tactics, environment and future possibilities of our industry.

From this week’s headlines:

This week’s headlines show just how vital the conversations at Connect will be: Redfin is responding to initial challenges to its new program (CEO Glenn Kelman to speak on ICLV main stage), the rest of the industry may be headed to court (a topic on which experts will have much to say), and Compass continues to make waves. And who knows, maybe we’ll have enough time left to discuss Opendoor CEO Eric Wu’s fascinating backstory in person.

Only 59 days until Inman Connect Las Vegas … BUY YOUR TICKET TODAY.

SAVE MY SEAT

From past week’s headlines:

The news: “Redfin unveils option to cut out buyer’s agents.” Redfin announced it has been testing a pilot program in Boston, Massachusetts, that allows consumers to make direct offers on Redfin-listed homes through the company’s website — an innovation that could result in less friction than traditional real estate deals while also cutting out buyer’s agents entirely.

The platform, which Redfin has been testing in Boston since late March, is expected to roll out next in Virginia followed by other markets in the future, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman told Inman.

The conversation: Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman comes to Inman Connect Las Vegas, where he’ll bring his piercing forthrightness to the main stage.

The news: “Keller Williams to debut iBuyer.” Keller Williams is joining the iBuyer craze: The Austin-based real estate franchise is launching its own all-cash, online homebuying program next month in Texas and plans to expand that program to as many as eight metro areas by the end of the year.

The conversation: Keller Williams President Josh Team joins us on stage at Inman Connect Las Vegas to discuss this move and give us a glimpse at what else is going on at the industry giant.

And that’s just the start of the iBuyer conversation at ICLV. Opendoor CEO Eric Wu will join us onstage as well, and noted industry observer Mike DelPrete will offer his latest insights on the iBuyer phenomenon.

Don’t wait — sign up for Inman Connect Las Vegas. Gain insight into the competition and technology that is reshaping the industry and network with over 4,000 top producers, brokers and industry leaders from all over the world.