Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s franchise business is moving to a capped fee model, where franchisees pay a royalty fee capped at a set amount per annual agent sales. It’s the only Realogy franchise business that will be operating outside the 6 percent royalty fee.
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate goes capped, taking on KW
Ryan Schneider, CEO of parent company Realogy, said that the venerated real estate brokerage franchise is switching to a capped commissions model to compete with Keller Williams, Windermere, and others
