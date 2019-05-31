Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate goes capped, taking on KW

Ryan Schneider, CEO of parent company Realogy, said that the venerated real estate brokerage franchise is switching to a capped commissions model to compete with Keller Williams, Windermere, and others
by Staff Writer
Today 8:17 A.M.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s franchise business is moving to a capped fee model, where franchisees pay a royalty fee capped at a set amount per annual agent sales. It’s the only Realogy franchise business that will be operating outside the 6 percent royalty fee.

Article image credited to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate