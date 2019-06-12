Rob Latufo isn’t sure going forward what commission structures will be like, what corporate entity he will be working for or how many transactions a year he will be able to derive from the mass of leads out there, but he’s sure of one thing: Agents need to stay relevant. What does that entail? Find out here.
5 tips for staying relevant regardless of market, brokerage or location
The timeless values of integrity, having a positive attitude and being a good negotiator will keep agents relevant in a rapidly changing market
Comments