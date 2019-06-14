Realogy has a new ethics chief

Real estate holdings giant Realogy on Friday announced that it has promoted long-time company executive Shacara Delgado to serve as its chief ethics and compliance officer.

Delgado first joined Realogy in 2002 and has most recently served as a senior vice president in the company’s legal department.

Prior to joining Realogy, she worked as an attorney in New York and New Jersey.

In a statement Friday, Realogy said that during Delgado’s time at the company she has “achieved a successful track record leading enterprise-wide legal matters related to employees, real estate agent relations, and benefits.”

Her new role, which also carries a senior vice president rank, will see her continue in some of those duties, while also taking over Realogy’s ethics and compliance programs.

Realogy did not immediately provide additional information Friday about what its ethics and compliance programs specifically include.

Delgado will begin working in her new role on Monday.

Realogy executive vice president and general counsel Marilyn Wasser praised Delgado Friday.

“In our ongoing commitment to ethics and integrity, I can think of few people more qualified to lead our programs than Shacara,” Wasser said in a statement. “She has shown great leadership, anticipating key issues for the industry and developing strategies to address those matters, while consistently operating with the highest level of integrity.”

Realogy owns some of the most recognizable brands in the residential real estate industry, including Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Citi Habitats, Climb, Coldwell Banker (and Coldwell Banker Commercial), Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and NRT (which also operates and owns brokerages under the former brand names and ZipRealty).

The company has lately been moving aggressively to bolster various parts of its business in the face of falling stock prices and disappointing earnings reports.

In March, for example, Realogy unveiled a batch of new tech products for agents that included Facebook ad tools and a voice assistant.

More recently, CEO Ryan Schneider purchased $1 million shares of Realogy stock — a move that company spokesperson said reinforces a commitment to Realogy’s future.

