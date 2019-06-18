Atlanta home with no front door hits market for $1.25M

An Atlanta property with spiked roof edges and no front door has been put up for sale for $1.25 million.

Haus Gables, a 2,200-square-foot home that was designed by architect Jennifer Bonner in 2018, comes with slanted gables and an open floor plan. According to Curbed Atlanta, construction workers had to assemble the house by putting up one face at a time.

The house, which is made out of the super-strong cross-laminated timber, has previously been available for rent for $6,500 a month. But a year after construction, the house is also available for interested buyers — local real estate firm Harry Norman Realtors is arranging the sale.

The property has a number of unusual architectural features. Instead of a front door, it has an underground entryway that leads into the rest of the house. Located on an 18-foot lot, the house stretches upwards and consists of several platforms and staircases that lead into the gabled roof.

The house is among the most expensive in a neighborhood full of Victorian homes. Known as Inman Park, the neighborhood was the site of numerous Civil War battles but has been revamped as a modern residential area popular among young professionals.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

How do you stay ahead in a changing market? Inman Connect Las Vegas — featuring 250+ experts from across the industry sharing insight and tactics to navigate threat and seize opportunity in tomorrow’s real estate market. Join more than 4,000 top producers, brokers and industry leaders to network and discover what’s next, July 23-26 at the Aria Resort. Hurry! Tickets are going fast, register today!

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.