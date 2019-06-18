A new Ikea campaign recreates the living rooms of three iconic TV shows with furniture that can be bought in its stores.

Titled ‘Real Life Series,’ the Ikea United Arab Emirates campaign features living rooms from “Friends,” “The Simpsons” and “Stranger Things.” Each room is created with furniture and accessories from the Ikea catalog. While the campaign was designed by Publicis Spain, the rooms will only be set up in select Middle East stores and through an online catalog checklist.

“The Ikea team worked closely with the creatives for months,” Vinod Jayan, managing director for IKEA in the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman, told Adweek. “They went through hundreds of items to find the perfect pieces that would bring those iconic rooms. It was a great collaborative effort that led up to a stunning result.”

The “Friends” room recreates Monica and Rachel’s apartment with the purple walls and a beige armchair while “The Simpsons” room has an orange couch and bright round carpet. The “Stranger Things” room has the flowered wallpaper, Christmas tree lights and striped couch. Because the campaign has no financial ties to the iconic television shows, Ikea describes the “Simpsons” room simply as for “families,” the “Friends” room for “mates” and the “Stranger Things” room for “everyone” without calling out their titles by name.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

