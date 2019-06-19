Compass, eXp executives named 'top CEOs' on Glassdoor list

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin and eXp Realty CEO Glenn Sanford stood among a scant few real estate executives named in Glassdoor’s annual list of the top chief executives across the nation’s large, medium and small companies, it was announced Tuesday.

Reffkin, the CEO and co-founder of Compass, snagged the 63rd spot on the large companies list, with a 93 percent approval rating from the company’s employees. Compass, at last count, had more than 2,500 employees and 12,000 agents, according to company numbers.

Sanford, the CEO of eXp World Holdings, the parent company of eXp Realty, clocked in at 48 on the list of small and medium-sized companies, with an approval rating of 97 percent.

“The award is based solely on anonymous and voluntary employee feedback via Glassdoor, where employees rate various factors about their employment experience,” a spokesperson for eXp Realty said. “As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing.”

Joining Reffkin and Sanford from the real estate industry were Chuck Leitner, the CEO of Berkshire Residential Investments, at 20 and Mark Bloom, Scott McClellan and Jeremy Coburn of NetWorth Realty, who placed 46th.

Last year’s Glassdoor list featured more real estate executives, including former Keller Williams CEO John Davis, who finished 30th with a 95 percent approval rating. Earlier this year, Davis left the company with co-founder Gary Keller taking the reins once again as its top executive.

The annual list features the top 100 rated CEOs from large companies, the top 50 rated CEOs from small and medium-sized companies, as well as the top 10 CEOs from Canada, UK, France and Germany. To qualify as a “large company,” the company must have more than 1,000 employees.

Among large companies, VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger, H E B CEO Charles C. Butt, In-N-Out Burger CEO Lynsi Snyder, T-Mobile CEO John Legere and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen snagged the top five. Of the top 100, only seven were women.

“Today’s job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work,” Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and CEO said in a statement. “More and more, we’re seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success.”

