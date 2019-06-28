German-founded luxury real estate franchisor Engel & Völkers is opening franchise offices in four new markets, putting up shingles in Tucson, Arizona; Reno, Nevada; Denver, Colorado and Elk Banner, North Carolina.

Engel & Völkers has been on a rapid quest to expand throughout the country in the past couple of years and has ramped up that growth in 2019.

Tuscon, Arizona

In Tuscon, Stinson Real Estate will do business as Engel & Völkers Tuscon. The brokerage will continue to be owned by Curt Stinson, a broker with more than 25 years of experience.

“Tucson is in the midst of an exciting time of economic development and job growth, which I’ve seen has certainly impacted the real estate market,” Stinson said in a statement. “The definition of luxury is changing for our local clientele, and as we also welcome an increasing number of international residents, Engel & Völkers allows us to deliver true global reach and an elevated standard of personalized, client-focused service.”

Reno, Nevada

In Reno, Paul Benson is adding another Engel & Völkers franchise to his portfolio, which now includes 25 shops in Utah, California and Nevada. Jen McDonald, a 30-year-industry veteran, will serve as managing broker.

“This recent announcement is part of my growth strategy to build my ownership base of Engel & Völkers shops that serve as direct feeder markets to each other, setting us up for very fluid communications, collaboration and referral opportunities,” Benson said. “With existing Engel & Völkers shop locations serving the nearby markets of Truckee, Truckee-Donner, Incline Village and Lake Tahoe, we’ve recognized Reno’s changing business landscape as well as the demographics of area home buyers and sellers.”

Denver, Colorado

Denver’s Ion Real Estate announced this week it will begin doing business as Engel & Völkers Denver. The brokerage will continue to be lead by Jim Cavoto, who has owned the brokerage for more than a decade. The existing brokerage has more than 40 agents.

“Engel & Völkers introduces a new standard of service to Denver’s evolving market,” Cavoto said in a statement. “As the city attracts a growing population from around the country and even the world, home buyers and sellers here have come to expect a certain level of quality and personalized attention.”

Banner Elk, North Carolina

Engel & Völkers’ new brokerage in Banner Elk will be led by license partners James Ward and Tricia Holloway along with managing broker Jami Prince. The brokerage is opening with a philanthropic twist – all profits, after expenses are covered, will go to the High Country Charitable Foundation.

“Our market is ready for a fresh approach to real estate service,” Ward said in a statement. “Many Banner Elk residents have other homes in different markets, so it was especially important for us to partner with a brand that offered an extensive global network while maintaining a high standard of quality and expertise from shop to shop.”

