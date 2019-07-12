Connect Las Vegas: The broker-owner's guide to Connect

For broker-owners set to attend Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 23-26 at the Aria Resort & Casino, here’s your essential guide to navigate ICLV — the events, tracks and parties.

Monday: July 22, 2019 — Aria Resort Las Vegas

Thrive Broker Workshop: 9A.M. – 7P.M.

Kick-start your week with networking, learning and fun on Monday. Register for a Pre-Conference Workshop the Monday before Inman Connect Las Vegas 2019 for hands-on sessions and tactical takeaways. ARIA RESORT, WEST CONVENTION CENTER, LEVEL 1 FOYER

Networking Reception

A networking party, exclusive for Thrive Broker Workshop speakers, leaders and attendees. TOP GOLF

Tuesday: July 23, 2019 — Aria Resort Las Vegas

Broker Connect: 9A.M. – 12P.M.



Gain an understanding of how you can best position your brokerage for success in an industry where the word “disruption” is heard every day and the only constant is change. In this half day series for Broker/Owners, we will dive into contemplative, issue-based topics to keep you ahead of the curve. BRISTLECONE BALLROOM SALON 6

Tech Connect: 2P.M. – 4:30P.M.



Get insights on the hottest new technologies that consumers and the industry need. Explore must-have tactics from the agents, brokers, product managers and real estate tech professionals in the know and get a sneak peek at the latest tech products that you need to run your business successfully. BRISTLECONE BALLROOM SALON 5

C.A.R. WomanUP!: 2P.M. – 4:30P.M.



WomanUP! Movement is taking the industry by storm. Tune-in and Chime-in as we lean-in to WomanUP! Listen in as executive leaders share their stories of how they made it to the top and what you can do to power your potential. BRISTLECONE BALLROOM SALON 4

Cocktails @ Connect: 4:30P.M. – 6P.M.

Enjoy libations as we celebrate the kickoff of Inman Connect Las Vegas. Beverages are provided, just come ready for a good time! PINYON BALLROOM

Kick-Off Party: 9P.M. – 12A.M.

Kick off Inman Connect 2019 in style at Apex Social Club! Hosted by IDX Broker, you’ll enjoy a full bar while dancing to the sounds of DJ LippTrixx and taking in breathtaking views of the Las Vegas skyline! Located at The Palms Casino Resort, Apex offers an unparalleled outdoor experience perfect for mingling with the movers and shakers of the real estate industry. Come join us, register here!

Wednesday: July 24, 2019 — Aria Resort Las Vegas

General Session: 8A.M. – 12P.M.

Change can put us off balance and turn us negative, but the future for real estate is promising. Tune-in for an exploration of the present and future of the industry with inspiring speakers and industry leaders set to take the stage. See the full lineup here. BRISTLECONE BALLROOM SALON 5

Thrive Agent Workshop: 2P.M. – 4:30P.M.

Tune in and take notes to bring back to your office. With this workshop, we’ll get back to basics. Hear tips on how to strengthen relationships, handle objections, and protect and understand Agent value proposition during any market condition. BRISTLECONE BALLROOM SALON 6

Learning Lab: 2P.M. – 5P.M.

Chart your own course with curated learning labs hosted by Inman partners. See the full lineup here.

Booth Bar Crawl: 4:30P.M. – 6P.M.

Join us for sponsor-hosted drinks and snacks after sessions end on Wednesday. Make your way from booth to booth while you check out all the exhibitors in the Expo Hall. PINYON BALLROOM

Thursday: July 25, 2019 — Aria Resort Las Vegas

Meet the Leaders: 8A.M. – 8:45A.M.

Want to pick the brains of real estate’s industry leaders? Here’s your chance. Get one-on-one face time with the icons of the industry in an intimate round table setting. Ask them whatever you want and get guidance, advice and counsel. BRISTLECONE BALLROOM SALON 5

General Session: 8:45A.M. – 12P.M.

Change can put us off balance and turn us negative, but the future for real estate is promising. Tune-in for an exploration of the present and future of the industry with inspiring speakers and industry leaders set to take the stage. See the full lineup here. BRISTLECONE BALLROOM SALON 5

Marketing Track: 2P.M. – 4:30P.M.

Is your marketing plan in need of a reboot? Get ready to learn from the best marketers in the industry during a series of how-to presentations and discussions featuring the latest marketing platforms and strategies to increase your business and grow your personal brand. BRISTLECONE BALLROOM SALON 5

Data Track: 2P.M. – 4:30P.M.

Data is changing the way real estate business is conducted. During this special afternoon breakout track, you’ll get the latest insights from Association and MLS leaders on how data is affecting everything from integration, to regulation, to mergers and acquisitions. BRISTLECONE BALLROOM SALON 6

Innovator Bash: 8P.M. – 11P.M.

Get ready to clink glasses and dance the night away during the annual Inman Connect Innovator Bash. Enjoy an open bar, small bites, bowling and some amazing entertainment you will have to see to believe. BROOKLYN BOWL LAS VEGAS

Friday: July 26, 2019 — Aria Resort Las Vegas

Capital Connect: 9A.M. – 11:30P.M.

It’s no secret that there’s been a flood of money coming into real estate technology—from software startups to new brokerages to iBuyers. Get the latest on the innovators and investors who are turning the real estate world upside down. Hear from venture capitalists, start-ups, private equity professionals, publicly traded tech firms, and other game-changers, all in one place.

Inman Town Hall: 11:30A.M. – 12P.M.

Wrap up ICLV with questions, feedback and conversation about rich takeaways from the week. Onward!

