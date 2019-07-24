Molly Bloom on Tuesday told the Inman Connect Las Vegas audience the story of how she fostered the growth of the most exclusive high-stakes poker game in the world. The FBI took the game down, and the entire saga became fodder for a memoir and a major Hollywood movie called ‘Molly’s Game. Bloom’s experience contains valuable business insights for every real estate agent.
11 lessons real estate pros can learn from 'Molly's Game'
Molly Bloom, the inspiration behind the movie ‘Molly’s Game’ shares her story of the rise and fall of the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game, and how agents can apply her hard-won insights
Comments