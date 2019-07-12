Molly Bloom, a speaker and entrepreneur, chatted with Inman about her thoughts on “Molly’s Game” and her experience with real estate, and she gave a preview of her comments for the upcoming Inman Connect Las Vegas event — where she’ll be speaking during the general session Wednesday morning.
What underground poker taught Molly Bloom about real estate
'I was just taught that courage is not the absence of fear; it’s doing it anyway. It was really a huge gift because when you start teaching yourself to walk through fear, you start to really expand your opportunities.' - Molly Bloom
