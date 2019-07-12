What underground poker taught Molly Bloom about real estate

'I was just taught that courage is not the absence of fear; it’s doing it anyway. It was really a huge gift because when you start teaching yourself to walk through fear, you start to really expand your opportunities.' - Molly Bloom
by Staff Writer
Today 2:33 A.M.

Molly Bloom, a speaker and entrepreneur, chatted with Inman about her thoughts on “Molly’s Game” and her experience with real estate, and she gave a preview of her comments for the upcoming Inman Connect Las Vegas event — where she’ll be speaking during the general session Wednesday morning.

Article image credited to Mike Coppola / Getty Images