Ever walked down a narrow mountain walkway to get into a hotel? A new luxury mountain hotel designed by a team of Turkish architects would have you doing exactly that.

Recently-released renderings show a boutique hotel designed to sit right on the edge of Preikestolen, a 1,982-foot cliff in southern Norway. The gravity-defying hotel is meant to feel intimate — it would only have nine rooms, a reception area and lobby, one restaurant and cafe and a long swimming pool that juts out from the mountain.

A narrow walkway is meant to serve as a mountain viewing platform of the and building entrance. Guests would also have 360-degree views of the Lysefjorden fjord underneath.

The concept was created by Hayri Atak, an Istanbul-based architectural design studio. For the time being, they’re calling it the ‘Cliff Concept Boutique Hotel.’

That said, the renderings only show what the hotel would look like if completed. The firm has not yet secured the go-ahead to start building, which means that we may never see the jaw-dropping design come to life.

Currently, Preikestolen is a popular destination among tourists, hikers and nature lovers which would mean building anything on it would come with objections.

Email Veronika Bondarenko