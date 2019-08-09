Spooky 'Watcher' house has sold after 4 years on the market

The infamous ‘Watcher‘ home in the affluent New York City suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, is finally changing hands.

The couple who purchased the home for $1.35 million in 2014 and were subsequently plagued by spooky letters from a mysterious scribe claiming to be a ‘supernatural guardian’ of the home, reportedly sold the home last month for $959,360, according to Bloomberg.

The buyer of the home, located at 657 Boulevard, was not identified.

Derek and Maria Broaddus, who bought the six-bedroom Dutch Colonial revival, never moved into the house due to safety concerns. They sued the previous owners in 2015, claiming John and Andrea Woods did not disclose that they, too, had received letters from “The Watcher.”

The writer of the letters called himself a “supernatural guardian” of the home and implied that he would be spying on the young couple.

“My grandfather watched the house in the 1920s and my father watched in the 1960s,” one letter read. “It is now my time.”

“Do you need to fill the house with the young blood I requested? Once I know their names I will call to them and draw them to me. I asked the (prior owners) to bring me young blood.”

The lawsuit was dismissed in 2017. The Broaddus’ had attempted to sell the home at least three times in recent years, and eventually lost nearly half a million dollars on the sale. They did, however, sell the rights of their story to Netflix, according to Bloomberg.

Beth Sullivan, an agent with Coldwell Banker Westfield West, represented the buyer in the sale, according to Zillow.

