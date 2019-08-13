Onstage at Inman Connect Las Vegas, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers’ Craig McClelland and Hunter Rowe Real Estate owner Mike Regan discussed their efforts to build brokerages that “departmentalized” to free up staff members’ time and allow them to focus.
WATCH: Rethinking your brokerage to maximize productivity
'We build a foundation, a structure, that agents build their business on top of,' one real estate executive explained Tuesday during an Inman Connect Las Vegas panel
Comments