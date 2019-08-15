Brokerages are feeling squeezed, and profit margins are under pressure as fickle agents jump between the highest bidders. So what’s the best way for brokerages to navigate these choppy waters? Find out from The Address’ Troy Palmquist and Avio Properties’ Linnette Edwards straight from the Inman Connect Las Vegas stage.
WATCH: The key to recruiting and retaining the best agents for your brokerage
Smart tech rollouts, outreach at pivotal moments and public recognition are all key to attracting and retaining agents, panelists at Inman Connect Las Vegas
