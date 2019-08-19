With Canadian funding, Real Estate Webmasters looks to build European MLS

Morgan Carey is looking to do big things in Europe after being selected for a unique economic development program by the Canada's government. An international MLS is already in the works
by Staff Writer
Today 12:34 P.M.

Real Estate Webmasters has earned funding from a unique government of Canada business loan program — REW put up $2.58 million, and Canada is matching it — and is aiming to build an international, multilingual multiple listing service.

Article image credited to NASA on Unsplash