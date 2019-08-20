Constellation Real Estate acquires SmartZip Analytics assets

Constellation Real Estate Group (CREG) – the marker of lead generation, marketing and transaction management tech solutions for real estate – has acquired certain assets of SmartZip Analytics, including its SmartTargeting platform, patent-pending predictive analytics, data solutions, and automated referral-building content system, Reach150.

The acquisition, announced Tuesday, comes on the heels of CREG’s acquisition of Offrs.com in July. It’s the company’s second predictive analytics company acquisition and fourth new portfolio business in 2019.

“We are excited to have both Offrs.com and SmartZip in the Constellation portfolio of real estate and mortgage software companies,” CREG President Scott Smith said in a statement. “We recognize the value of predictive analytics and big data and the importance of making it accessible to agents in a way that allows them to make smart business decisions. With these two companies, we can deliver unprecedented value and insights to our customers.”

SmartZip, a California-based predictive analytics and data-driven marketing automation startup for the real estate industry, was founded in 2009.

“[CREG] has a proven track record of delivering long-term value and stability to the companies it invests in, with a demonstrated commitment to their customers, products, and people,” Avi Gupta, CEO of SmartZip, said in a statement. “As demand for our pioneering work in predictive analytics and data-driven marketing continues to grow, this union presents a powerful opportunity to leverage decades of expertise to advance our products, ultimately benefiting SmartZip customers.”

