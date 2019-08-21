Real estate tech startup zavvie announced Wednesday its proprietary iBuyer comparison tool Offer Optimizer is coming to six new brokerages.

Allen Tate Realtors in North Carolina, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene in Texas, Smith and Associates in Florida, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties in California, PARKS Realty in Tennessee and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans in Texas will all be launching their own Offer Optimizer, powered by zavvie, to give brokerage customers an inside peek into what they could net by selling to an iBuyer.

“Our agents are already adjusting to and working with iBuyers, and have had some great wins,” PARKS Realty CEO Bob Parks said in a statement. “We’re empowering every agent to take advantage of this new way to sell, be the expert, and have confidence in the living room.”

With the platform, home sellers get an opportunity to compare offers from different national iBuyers and see what they can actually net from a sale to each one. Giving brokerages this tool to include on their own website will allow those brokerages to gain valuable seller leads.

The software is white-labeled for each brokerage’s specific needs. Better Homes and Gardens Metro Brokers in Atlanta, a franchise with more than 2,400 agents, was the first brokerage to white-label the platform under the name Instant Move and Metro Move, which is their agent-assisted sale tool.

