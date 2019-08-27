Nature-inspired green is Behr’s color of the year

If you’re trying to decide on a living room color, go “Back To Nature.” That’s the name of the color that paint company Behr selected for its 2020 Color of the Year.

The S340-4 shade is a light, yellowish green reminiscent of fields and meadows — and you’re going to see it everywhere next year, according to Behr.

“As we look ahead to a new decade, Back To Nature encourages us to reengage with the natural world, which we know can have a real, positive impact on our well-being,” said Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr, in a prepared statement. “Whether you’re biking on a forest path, canoeing on a lake, or walking on the beach, green is prevalent in nearly every outdoor landscape. It is easily nature’s favorite color.”

“Back to Nature” is part of Behr’s 15-color 2020 Color Trends palette released earlier this summer. Available exclusively at Home Depot, it forecasts home design color trends and provides pairings of colors that go well together. The colors are also meant to reflect the public’s growing interest in health and wellness, according to Behr.

“’Back to Nature’ serves as the cornerstone to this collection,” Woelfel said. “It can work hand in hand with simple or maximal styling, whether your goal is to transform kitchen cabinetry with a new neutral look that feels unique and fresh or simply make a small space feel more open and airy.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko