The Essential Guide to real estate teams
The
Inman
Essential Guide
1
7
A
u
g
.
2
0
1
9
E
d
i
t
i
o
n
N
o
.
The Essential Guide to real estate teams
By
Jim Dalrymple II
|
Table of Contents
So what exactly is a team anyway?
Where did teams come from?
So how big a deal are teams right now?
How do teams work?
What benefits do teams provide?
How do you start a team?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Inman
Essential Guides
