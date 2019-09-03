WATCH: How to showcase your value proposition

Agents get asked a lot of cringe-worth questions, but none are more irritating than those that question your value: Will you lower your commission? Do I really need a real estate agent?

During Inman Connect Las Vegas, Amanda Wernick Manager of Real Living Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices led a panel discussion about how to best respond to these types of statements in a diplomatic and convincing way.

“It’s a matter of explaining to the client or potential client what that path is going to be,” says Jim Duncan, associate broker and partner at Nest Realty Group. He adds, “You articulate that there are things that you do, from when you sign the listing agreement that I’m your broker to when you contract to close. You articulate every step of the way.”

Ryan Ole Hass, broker and owner of Align RE, agrees that clearly explaining to clients what you’re offering and what you’ll be doing is key. “Typically what you hear is ‘We provide the best customer service,’ and ‘We’re going to get you the top dollar,’ but none of that is tangible,” says Ole Hass, who customizes his listing presentations based on the client, and often spends an hour and a half on each.

Realtor Joe Manjarrez of Century 21 Realty Masters also spends at least 90 minutes on presentations, as he believes value proposition is tied to your connection with the client. “If they like you, they’re going to do business with you,” says Manjarrez. “They’ll pay your price.”

