Weight loss queen Jenny Craig has finally sold her oceanfront mansion for $22 million after slashing the price by almost half.

Located just outside San Diego in affluent Del Mar, the mansion is a 7,600-square-foot compound that wraps around a courtyard with a pool. The 2936 Camino Del Mar property boasts five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, several open-plan living areas, a galley-style kitchen and a deck with open views.

Outside, you’ll find a palm-lined patio as well as a gated driveway that has room for 18 cars and a four-car garage. Every inch of the house is built to maximize views of the ocean.

Now 87 years old, Craig bought the house with her husband Sidney Craig in the 1980s as her weight loss company was growing in popularity. Five years after her husband passed away in 2008, Craig listed the property for $39.5 million. Ultimately, she sold it to an investment company called Ocean Investments LLC for $17.5 million less.

Zachary Weinger of Willis Allen Real Estate was the listing agent. Jason Barry of Barry Estates represented the buyer. The home marks Del Mar’s most expensive sale since 2007.

Craig was born in Louisiana and launched her weight loss empire in 1983. The Jenny Craig company, which has over 700 branches across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, ships individual frozen meals to client. In the summer of 2002, Craig sold her namesake company to private equity investors for $115 million.

