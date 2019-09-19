WATCH: How to create a compelling experience for your clients through marketing

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, 2 experience experts talked about how you can create authentic experiences in your everyday interactions
by
Today 5:13 A.M.

From prospecting new listings to holding open houses or client appreciation events, creating an experience for your customer has never been more important. At Inman Connect Las Vegas, two experience experts talked about how you can apply this practice to your everyday interactions.