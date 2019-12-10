In this monthly advice column, Marketing Mastermind Christy Murdock Edgar answers three burning questions from the real estate industry at large. If you’re strategizing how to grow and develop your content marketing strategy for next year and you’re thinking about podcasts, here’s how to make that format work for you.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top