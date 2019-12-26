Bruce Willis has sold his large New York estate for $7.66 million after slashing the asking price by $5.3 million, according to reports.

The Bedford Corners home, a 22-acre property in the original Craftsman style, sits at 9,000 square feet and overlooks the Croton Reservoir in Westchester County. The estate comes with three adjoining cottages, two garages, four pools, a tennis court, wine cellar and a furnished chef’s kitchen, according to the New York Post.

Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, first bought it for around $12 million in 2014. They have used it to split their time between upstate New York and Manhattan, according to the Wall Street Journal.

That said, the market has been particularly tough for luxury properties this year. The Willises first put it up for sale in January for $12.95 million and cut the asking price to $9.39 million in July. After cutting the price down by nearly another two million, the Willises were finally able to strike a deal with an unidentified buyer.

Ann Cutbill Lenane, Nancy Strong and Stacey Oestreich of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents representing the property.

Willis, who rose to fame by playing quintessential action heroes in films like “Die Hard” and “The Fifth Element,” has received numerous accolades that include a Golden Globe and two Emmys.

For reasons that are unclear, he and Emma have been selling off their property at a fast pace — they sold the Turks and Caicos estate where they were married for $27 million in August.

