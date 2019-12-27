Agents across the country are rallying to support a California agent who lost both of her sons in a Christmas night car crash.

Twin 16-year-olds Mark Anthony and Michael Angelo Urista were two of the three teens killed when the Hyundai sedan they were in veered into a northbound lane and hit a utility pole. Their mother, Ana Lilia Reynoso, is a Realtor running her own bilingual brokerage in San Mateo County called Ana Reynoso-Realtor, or Casas de Ventas en el Tri-Valle in Spanish.

The cause of the crash on Foothill Road in California’s Pleasanton has not been determined. Families who lived in the surrounding area reported hearing a loud bang as they were sitting down to open their Christmas presents.

Another teen, Javier Ramirez, was also killed in the crash while two of the other teens in the car have been hospitalized with serious injuries. One of the boys hospitalized is also Reynoso’s nephew, according to a family friend’s Facebook page.

Since news of the twins’ death, real estate agents across the country have rallied to raise money for Reynoso and her husband, Andy Urista. A GoFundMe started for the family has raised more than $55,000 since launching on Thursday.

“What words can be said to make this better?” family friend Lonny Yu wrote on the page. “We can’t think of any so we are left with actions that can have us feel like we can do something to help support this family in a time of emotional pain.”

Along with donations, thousands of messages flowed in from friends and colleagues.

“I don’t know how a mother could endure this much pain,” Shiba Ahmadi wrote on Facebook. “I have no words and may God help her and her family during this difficult time.”

