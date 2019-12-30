The parent company of the “We Buy Ugly Houses” brand is asking people to vote on which rehab project was the ugliest house of the year.

The company’s 1,100 independently owned franchisees purchased more than 100,000 homes in 2019 and the contest pulls from those projects, looking at the biggest rehabs undertaken by companies under the franchise umbrella.

“This is one of our favorite annual traditions because it showcases the hard work and ingenuity of our franchisees,” said David Hicks, CEO of HomeVestors. “It takes a lot of vision to see the potential some of these properties have, much less to take them through the full rehab and improvement the ugliest house of the year finalists reflect. It’s the ultimate example of what HomeVestors brings to the communities we serve.”

To vote, you need to visit the We Buy Ugly Houses Facebook page, where you “like,” the project that you believe was the ugliest before the rehab. The finalists include homes overstuffed with junk, or projects that look, on the surface, like a complete teardown. The finalists are from Florida, Texas and Massachusetts.

Voting on the contest is open until the end of December.

