As median home prices continue to surge, buyers are taking a second look at alternative housing options, including modular and pre-manufactured homes. Unlike options from the past, today’s prefab homes are stylish and technology driven.

One of the newest options in this $19.3 billion industry comes from Singapore-based startup Nestron that offers four, prefab options that include a built-in artificial intelligence assistant named Canny that controls lighting, heating, and security.

Ranging from $19,000 for the baseline Legend model to $59,000 for the top-of-the-line Cube model, Nestron is hoping to attract aspiring homeowners who want high style without breaking the bank.

Each model includes a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living space that are fully furnished with a dining table, sofa, TV, built-in bed rack, wardrobe, washing machine, and water heater. The homes are no bigger than 263-square-feet, but white walls, curved structures, and full-length tempered glass windows make the space look larger than it is.

In addition to being stylish, Nestron claims each model can withstand high-level earthquakes and hurricanes, is fire resistant for up to two hours, and offers top-notch sound and thermal isolation thanks to a frame built with galvanized steel and rock-wool insulation pads.

Lastly, the models are made with recyclable materials and include hook-ups for gas, water, and electricity. For buyers who are environmentally conscious (and have the budget), Nestron offers a $4,300 solar power panel upgrade to reduce electricity usage.

The homes are now available for preorder, although shipping dates have yet to be revealed.

Email Marian McPherson

Are you ready for what the industry holds in 2020? Inman Connect New York is your key to unlocking opportunity in a changing market. At Connect you will gain insight into the future, discover new strategies and network with real estate’s best and brightest to accelerate your business. Create your 2020 success story at Inman Connect New York, January 28-31, 2019.

Agenda | Speakers | Past Connect Videos

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.