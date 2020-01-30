At Inman Connect New York, the team behind the three-year Long Island housing discrimination investigation revealed behind-the-scenes information while challenging agents to fight segregation.

In November, Newsday rocked the real estate industry to its core with a groundbreaking, three-year investigation that revealed widespread bias against consumers of color on Long Island.

The investigation, which included 100 agents at 12 of Long Island’s largest brokerages and 86 trained fair housing pair testers, revealed that black buyers were discriminated against 49 percent of the time, while Hispanic and Asian buyers were discriminated against 39 percent and 19 percent of the time, respectively.

Although industry members were shocked by the results, the Newsday investigative team revealed on the Inman Connect New York stage that the findings were in line with Long Island’s long history of racial segregation.

“We didn’t think Realtors were racist,” Newsday Deputy Editor Keith Herbert said. “What we knew was Long Island had a historical segregation pattern. We just wanted to know if the industry had any hand in continuing this pattern.”

