RE/MAX Select President, Conversion Monster Founder and Boomtown executive come together to share best practices and concerns about agent accountability to provided leads.

Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

Leads are big business in real estate that cost agents money at acquisition, through nurture and into conversion.

At Inman Connect New York, Ro Malik of Conversion Monster and team leader of Chicago Homes 360, BoomTown’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing Shannon Williams, and RE/MAX Select President Rob Lyszczarz, discussed how the industry finds, manages and makes a return on their lead purchases.

Malik stressed that without systems and processes in place to ensure follow-up, agents won’t be successful. It was a sentiment that seemed to ring true throughout the panel.

But Lyszczarz stressed that speed-to-lead varies per agent and that team leaders and brokers need to find ways to improve the quality of engagement between leads and customers, something he uses BoomTown to help do.

Williams agreed.

To gain more intel on lead management, tune into the video above, or read the full article here.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman