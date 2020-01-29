Celebrate Agent Appreciation Month and #ThankAnAgent with Inman this January. Discover more and see how to get involved, click here.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings. 

We talk a lot about what it takes to be a successful agent (and why they fail), but what does that success look like? It means different things to different agents, and we want to hear about a high point in your career. Was it landing your first listing? Closing a record-breaking deal? Starting your own team? Managing a tricky negotiation? Retiring?

Consider this one-question survey a chance to toot your own horn, and tell us a story about one of your biggest successes.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

