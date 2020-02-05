Now an agent at Warburg Realty, Allison Chiaramonte said she joined a top-producing team at a big brokerage, but two years later, she felt ready to build her own brand.

Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

Leaving an agent team can be nerve-wracking, but it can also be a chance to thrive while taking lessons from the team with you, according to speakers at Inman Connect New York.

In a session called “Changing It Up: Imagining Life After a Team,” Allison Chiaramonte, now an agent at Warburg Realty, said she joined a top-producing team at a big brokerage when she first started out but two years later felt ready to build her own brand.

To hear more about Chiaramonte’s experience on a team, as well as that of additional panelists Matthew Slosar and Katie Kossev, tune into the video above, or read the original article here.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman