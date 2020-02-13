In a second-home or vacation market, agents have to get creative to draw clients in. At Inman Connect New York, expert agents discussed how to get in front of buyers that might not live down the street.

Bonneau Ansley, the founder and CEO of Ansley Atlanta Real Estate, has recently expanded his business to cover vacation and second-home properties. Because his primary client base is in Atlanta, he has a full-time staff member market to those looking for vacation homes in nearby resort areas.

“Everybody is a team member in the second-home market,” Ansley told the audience. “I make sure that the valets and the caddies at the golf club know how to find me [to have brochures ready for visitors].”

Amie Quirarte, a solo real estate agent working in the Tahoe area of California, invests heavily in her social media channels — it is one of the main ways she finds clients who are interested in the area but live far away.

