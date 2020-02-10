Jenny Wemert, team lead at Wemert Group Realty, told the audience at ICNY that “agents want a home.”

Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

More and more agents are likely to be employees, rather than independent contractors, in the future, according to panelists at Inman Connect New York.

In a session called “Indie Business Models in an Ever-Changing Market,” Thomas Heimann, founder and CEO of Realty Partners, and Jenny Wemert, team lead at Wemert Group Realty, noted that agents are asking for more support.

“We’re finding that agents want a home. They’re lonely out there. It’s hard to compete with the large teams or brokerages and get leads. The models that are scaling the best are those that are providing more value to the agents and helping them build a business that maybe they’re not capable of doing,” Wemert said.

Heimann said his own business model is one where the customer is the agent, not the buyer or seller, so his firm focuses on training agents and helping them do their job better by providing technology, marketing support and transaction coordinator services.

Watch the full video above or read the article.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman