A pair of industry leaders argued at Inman Connect New York that NAR’s recently approved Clear Cooperation Policy will ultimately be good for everyone.

A controversial ban on pocket and off-market listings that was approved last year is going to bolster trust and cooperation in the industry and will be a boon to consumers, two industry leaders told a packed room at Inman Connect New York .

Brian Donnellan, president and CEO of the massive multiple listing service Bright MLS, said that pocket listing bans have positive impacts in three areas: competition, consumers and cooperation. By requiring agents to put all of their properties into their respective multiple listing services (MLSs), in other words, both real estate industry members and their clients have better access to the market.

“We believe that this has a huge impact on consumers,” Donnellan said.

