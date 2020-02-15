Top luxe agents plan to spend four to five times more on digital marketing in 2020 than their less productive peers, according to an internal study of more than 1,000 real estate agents, said the Luxury Presence CEO Malte Kramer at Inman Connect New York.

Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

Top luxe agents plan to spend four to five times more on digital marketing in 2020 than their less productive peers, according to a Luxury Presence internal study of more than 1,000 real estate agents.

“The old saying you have to spend money to make money is more and more true,” said Malte Kramer, CEO of real estate marketing and software firm Luxury Presence at Inman Connect New York.

Only about a quarter of average agents planned to spend more than $5,000 on digital marketing this year while two-thirds of top agents did, he said.

To hear more about how you can make the most out of your marketing strategy, tune in to the video above, or read the original article here.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman