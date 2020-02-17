The managing partner of Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty said at ICNY that he believes New York City’s market improved when brokerages started sharing active listing data. Now they need to fix the sales data black hole.

New York City has long been a data black hole. And despite improvements over the past decade with attempts at a unified multiple listing service and the New York City Buyer Graph, the biggest companies still can’t agree on how many homes are sold in the nation’s biggest market.

Joe Rand, a one-time New York City resident and managing partner at Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty, ripped into New York City’s lack of data sharing ability during an Inman Connect New York.

