Industry experts discussed at ICNY whether team leaders should feed leads to their team members or teach them how to fish by training them to prospect.

Should team leaders feed leads to their team members or teach them how to fish by training them to be more prospecting-based? The right answer can depend on the structure of a team.

Watch the full video above from Inman Connect New York to get tips on which model is right for your team from Lauren Bowen, team leader at Robert Slack; Valerie Post, license partner and private office adviser at Engel & Völkers Boston; and Ben Bacal, founder and Realtor at Revel Real Estate, a Side network partner.

