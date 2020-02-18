The highly regarded app, which received Inman’s first five-star rating, uses location data as the basis for tracking client and business activity and continues to amaze with its latest features that include client-contextual hot sheets and auto-mileage trackers.

Before reviewing myPlanit in 2018, an app for tracking the who, when, what, where and why of your daily business life, no software product in this column had earned its highest rating.

I’m happy to say that after viewing a recent update of this highly unique and productive app, my opinion of it has only strengthened.

I have it on good authority that I’m not the only industry voice (the other being much more prominent than mine) who finds the app to be one of proptech’s most innovative, from both technology and business perspectives.

As a refresher, myPlanit for Real Estate (there is a personal version) contextualizes data under the auspices of the daily lives of busy modern agents.

The app blends your phone’s native location tracking features with your onboard calendar events and contact list, and it combines it all with MLS data. This allows users to link every place with every person, every time.

Because of the power combined data, myPlanit’s sum is much greater than its parts.

From a user perspective, it requires very little manual interaction, outside of entering notes on a property, linking a listing to a contact or using its one-tap in-app text, call and email features. The app updates as you move and interact with your own life. It’s part digital assistant, part business manager.

MyPlanit is still hands-down the most beautiful mobile proptech user experience I’ve encountered.

New to the app is its refreshed home screen, now offering four primary interaction zones: “Next Event,” “Current Moment,” “Last Drive” and “Hot Sheets.”

Your Last Drive is exactly that, where you last went. If you’re a mileage tracker, like most agents are, you’ll love that myPlanit links locations to MLS IDs to automatically classify where you went as a business trip. No swiping, no interaction.

It also pulls names and locations from calendar entries; if a person is marked as personal friend, it’ll auto-categorize that trip as personal.

Localized Hot Sheets are absorbed from your MLS and get tightly summarized within the app. You can scroll in-window property pics by swipe and expand and share details with a tap.

However, what you’ll see first are listings with status changes that in any way affect a client, such as recent price drops or new buyer matches.

MyPlanit now includes comps on the listings you visit, and its Wizard feature delivers a series of alerts and reminders, for example, alerting you when you forget to enter notes on a listing.

A future update to the Wizard will include alerts connected to future events, meaning that users will be alerted when a listing to be seen next week goes under contract or has a price drop.

The updated app still showcases its super-sharp timeline property search, which combines a map screen with a scrolling overlay of every property a contact has seen and when. From there, agents can backtrack into every activity and property discussed with a particular client and when.

Currently, only individual agents within New York City can use myPlanit, but it’s available on the brokerage level everywhere.

MyPlanit is a new kind of CRM because it manages relationships with places and time as well as it does with people. It’s an app actively advancing what big data is capable of by blending the where and when with the who and what and ensuring you always know your why.

And who remembers what Simon Sinek said about that?

