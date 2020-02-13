On this edition of “Keeping It Real,” Peter Lorimer discusses the need to stop fear from blocking you in making progress on your goals.

Have you ever had that idea or that dream that just never made it out into the world? Perhaps you’re still sitting on it, afraid to birth it because it isn’t perfect yet or because you’re afraid of what others think.

One of the most important keys to success is moving quickly. It’s about instinctual, quick, decisive and strategic movements.

Education or evidence gets you 65 percent of the way. The other 35 percent — that’s instinct. I’ve learned to trust that first instinct and, over time, to shut out all the other voices that try to scream “be afraid!” before I make a move.

Afraid it won’t be perfect? Good news! It won’t be. So, you can dust that fear off your shoulders and march forward. Perfection is the death of industry. So many are obsessed with getting things perfect. But what really kills a thought before it matures into a strategy is the thought: “It will never work, I need to get it right first.”

One thing that’s really helped me is employing “the shipping date,” an idea I heard first from Seth Godin: When you come up with an idea, mark a date on your calendar, and stick to it through hell and high water.

Meaning, if you want to do a podcast, set a date to it. Abide by that date, and when it arrives — launch your podcast.

I’d rather deploy a strategy and have it been wrong, than have never tried.

Afraid others will judge your or won’t like it? Again, you’re in luck! Some people won’t like it, and some people will judge you. So, you can toss that fear aside as well.

The only commodity we have is time, friends. Stop caring what others think.

If you’re wanting a little more on how to get more decisive in your business plans and strategies, listen to this podcast.

Peter Lorimer is the CEO of Beverly Hills, California-based PLG Estates.