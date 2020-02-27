Real estate smart-speaker app Voiceter Pro and bridgeMLS have entered into an agreement to provide voice-activated search services to members of the Northern California-based association, according to a press release.

Users can ask Google or Amazon’s Alexa to share information on new listings, market statistics, open houses and recent activity in specific ZIP codes. The voice search tool is considered the first of its kind for an multiple listing service (MLS) in California.

BridgeMLS CEO DaVina Lara said in a press release that voice software can help the association’s agents be more efficient with their time.

“We can help our subscribers be more productive and efficient when they are on the go, and as real estate professionals, they’re always on the go,” Lara said.

BridgeMLS is based in San Francisco and the greater Bay Area, but it serves a large portion of the Golden State and gives property data access to more than 10 multiple listing services. It is also recognized for its ongoing commitment to technology integration.

Voiceter Pro, founded by Albany, New York, real estate broker Miguel Berger and his son, software developer Ami Berger. It was the industry’s first mainstream voice activated internet (VAI) solution. It has partnerships in place around the country, including the Chicago Association of Realtors, Northern Virginia Association of Realtors and Florida Realtors, among others.

To use the new service, agents need to ask Alexa to “Open bridgeMLS.” For Google users, the request is, “Hey Google, talk to bridgeMLS.” Users have to verify their membership number to fully engage with the solution, and it will work with any number of versions of each respective device.

The real estate industry has seen a number of voice-activated services enter the market in the last few years to assist agents. AgentNEO, Glass House Guide and Realty Voice.

Voiceter Pro is also a CoreLogic Alliance Network solutions provider.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe