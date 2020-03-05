On this edition of “Keeping It Real,” a recurring podcast series on Inman, Peter Lorimer talks about why fear and self-doubt shouldn’t run your business.

Fear is an illusion. (And a very uncomfortable emotion.) It’s like a thief in the night, stealing your ideas and dreams.

I’ve learned to combat this big, hairy, and scary foe. I’ve done that by remembering a couple things: First, I have absolutely nothing to lose. Second, have gratitude. Those two nuggets have helped me charge forward with my dreams and keep the enemy at bay.

I see it happen all the time. If you have an entrepreneurial spirit, I bet that you talk yourself out of many, many things before you even begin. Fear of what could happen, what may not happen and what others will think. Stop the madness.

Imagine what this world would look like if people charged forward through their fear and brought their ideas into existence.

Charging forward is a sign of relentlessness, and relentlessness is what separates successful people from those who wish they were. Successful people don’t stop. They know that they won’t accomplish their dreams overnight, and they especially don’t listen to the dream-torching voices.

Ask yourself this: What’s the worst that can happen? If you live in the United States and you relentlessly pursue your dreams, the worst that can happen is that you fail. In that case, bravo — because that just means you found something that doesn’t work, and you’re that much closer to something that does.

You might as well go for it because if you don’t, you’re moving away from it. There’s no middle. There’s no in-between.

When I formulate a plan, I only get 65 percent of the way there. The rest is gut — or faith. I’ve never had 100 percent certainty with any of my ideas. And every single decision I make, I have voices in my head that try to talk me out of it.

I battle through.

Because here’s the deal. The only commodity of value that we all possess, and we all have the same amount of, is time. So why not take the risk?

Think of your dreams as seeds. Plant them, nurture them, and prune them.

Get out there, talk to people, and ask for advice. The whole notion of “what’s mine is mine” is fading away. Thank heavens because we can all benefit more from giving.

You don’t want to look back in 10 years and wish you would’ve done something. It’s all in your hands. Don’t let anyone tell you any different — especially your own mind. Listen to the podcast above to keep the momentum going.

Peter Lorimer is the CEO of Beverly Hills, California-based PLG Estates.