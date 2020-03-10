The coronavirus outbreak — which is now affecting at least a hundred countries and is responsible for thousands of deaths across the world — has rattled a number of industries, from tech to travel to real estate. (You’ve probably heard about its impact on the slumping stock market.)

You may already be in an area where companies are recommending telecommuting, in an effort to quarantine those who are sick and prevent the virus from spreading. Even NAR is considering using technology instead of in-person events and meetings (canceling a couple) after suspending all non-essential travel.

As a real estate professional, you have to be prepared during times of uncertainty. So, how can you make sure that your business is set to weather any quarantine that may come into effect?

Staying at home doesn’t mean your business should grind to a complete halt. In this video, you’ll see how you can keep every crevice of your listings in front of potential buyers with 3D videos. (Sometimes it’s the things you already know, probably use and likely love that can protect you in a crisis.)

By employing this oldie-but-a-goodie technology, you’ll be able to stay on top of your business without posing a health risk.

Lee Davenport is a licensed real estate broker, trainer and coach. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Google+, or visit her website.