As cities across the United States begin shutting down in an attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19, many Americans are working from home for the first time. Although working remotely has its perks, it can be a hard adjustment to make, especially for those who thrive in bustling work environments.

At Inman, we’ve been 100 percent remote for four years, meaning that our talented staff has plenty of advice on how to make working from home fun (or at least bearable).

Here’re a few gems from people on our editorial, sales, and marketing teams on how to power through the day:

Josh Albertson, Publisher and CEO

Use the time you got back to exercise regularly and spend more quality time with loved ones. Both are good for you and your work.

Samantha Carducci, Event Marketing Manager

I wake up and during my morning coffee routine play a Spotify playlist called Jazz for Study. Great way to ease into the day.

Lillian Dickerson, Staff Writer

I find that stepping outside first thing in the morning before or as I’m starting work to walk around the block or even just outside my front door to see the sun helps me wake up and get energized for the day.

I also like to take five-minute yoga breaks so that I’m not stuck in a chair in front of my computer all day! Switching things up between standing at a kitchen bar and sitting at a table also helps keep me engaged.

Alison Ferenczy, Events Project Manager

When I start to feel that afternoon slowdown, I try to get outside and go for a 10-minute walk. It helps clear my head and allows me to refocus for the rest of the afternoon!

Rachel Mastandrea, Marketing Manager

Before I eat lunch or anytime that my legs start to hurt from sitting for too long (yes, this happens) I run up and down the stairs five times, do 10 push-ups, 20 squats, and 40 leg raises. Are there some days I don’t do it? Sure. But doing it most days at least gets me moving between meetings and tasks.

Just like in an office where you would take a coffee break, take a walk around the block or step away from your desk to eat lunch, all of those things can still happen when you work from home.

Jeffrey Miller, Director of Partnership Development

Your beloved furry family member benefits when you work from home. Prepare for your morning walk like you’d prepare for a work commute, then enjoy a slightly longer one.

When you return home, you can settle into your work routine as if you just arrived at the office. A little extra playtime and a few extra scritches throughout the day will relieve stress, help you bond and keep your mind fresh for your next call or client interaction.

Marian McPherson, Staff Writer

I’m a music lover, so I have a variety of playlists or albums I turn on throughout the day to adjust my mood. Feeling sleepy? Beyonce’s “Homecoming Live” will get you in formation. Feeling stressed? Then turn on one of Spotify’s lo-fi jazz or hip-hop playlists to calm frazzled nerves.

Lastly, I like to burn candles or use aromatherapy diffusers to create a calm and creative space. Lavender, frankincense, and neroli are my go-to’s.

Dan Pagliarini, Front End Web Developer

Staying active is crucial — it’s so much easier to get carried away with your work when you are at home with no face-to-face interruptions and forget to get up and move around; even simply standing is important!

I have my office set up so that my computer is not right up against a wall which allows me to extend and stretch my legs under my desk. I also use small glasses for water instead of big bottles, which requires me to get up about every hour to walk downstairs and refill.

[When it comes to] video conferences, no eating during video calls. And for the love of God, mute yourself when you’re not talking (haha)! Also, turn on your camera, people like seeing who they are talking to.

Gitanjali Shukla, Data Scientist

I create a plan for my day every morning. That helps me get an organized start and clarity in my thoughts. I also have lunchtime in my schedule when I can spend some time with people around me, now that we have everyone at home.

If people have young kids at home as well, try to utilize their nap times for undisturbed work. And, start your day early when your kids are still in bed.

Summer Strommen, Group Sales and Partnership Development

Get ready first thing in the morning! Get dressed (not in PJs), do your makeup, or whatever you like. Getting ready and maintaining a routine makes me feel better when I know I’m going to be at home all day.

Lauren Walker, Senior Director of Strategy

I’ve worked from home for 15 years now, and my chiropractor would agree with me — a standing desk option is always a good idea for your body and your mind. Try to create as ergonomic a work area as possible. Laptops are dangerous because we end up hunched over them.

This is my set up: WorkEZ Standing Desk Converter

Brock Ward, Business Development

No phones or laptops or TV in the bedroom. [My girlfriend and I] get on each other about this often but we try to keep our bedroom only for sleeping. No checking late-night emails or finishing up a doc before bed.

After many years of working from home, keeping this space pure has helped reduce the anxiety that can arise from feeling like every corner of the home is a workspace. It’s not.

