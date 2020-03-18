This week, we’re asking you, our readers, to share the different tactics you use to raise your agents’ morale in times of crisis. What do you do to help your team stay uplifted and motivated?

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

It’s hard to navigate the sudden, unusual changes and uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. With so many closures, cancellations and company policy changes, it’s no surprise if spirits are running low.



Any good leader knows that morale plays a huge role in any workplace environment — be it virtual or in-person. So, this week, we’re asking you, our readers, to share the different tactics you use to raise your agents’ morale in times of crisis. What do you do to help your team stay uplifted and motivated? How do you ease negative feelings when the going gets tough?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.