EXp Realty announced Tuesday it’s offering a $9 a month telemedicine subscription that covers entire families as part of the company’s agent health benefits program.

The solution — a fitting one for the virtual cloud-based real estate brokerage — offers agents and their families a no-copay doctor’s visit at a time when there’s a great strain on the American healthcare system due to the spread of COVID-19.

“We are in an unprecedented global event and, now more than ever, we remain committed to supporting our agents,” eXp Realty CEO Jason Gesing, said in a statement. “The coronavirus pandemic has created a massive spike in demand for primary care physicians with a fixed supply of doctors at a time when access might be difficult. Telemedicine also removes the risk of being in a doctor’s office with other contagious sick people next to you or your family.”

Agents don’t need to be signed up for the company healthcare plan to access the telemedicine program. Through the plan, agents can request a three-way doctor visit with a family member and a doctor. The plan is available through Teladoc, which provides 24 hours a day, seven-day-a-week access to more than 50,000 physicians.

EXp Realty began offering healthcare for its independent contractor agents in November, through a partnership with Clearwater Benefits, giving agents an alternative to the Affordable Care Act’s open marketplace. The partnership leverages group buying power to find more affordable healthcare options, according to Clearwater Benefits.

