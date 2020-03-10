You’re creating content, but how can you ensure that people respond? Find out what the Marketing Mastermind recommends to optimize your blog posts, videos and social media to ensure that you are getting eyes on your platforms.

In this monthly advice column, Marketing Mastermind Christy Murdock Edgar answers three burning questions from the real estate industry at large. This month’s topic: making your content pop.

I was a recent guest on a podcast whose host posed the question: Is content an “if you build it they will come,” one-time proposition? Of course, the answer is no. Yet many real estate professionals create a beautiful website, spend hours writing content and struggle to put together engaging videos — without generating much interest.

To ensure that your content is getting the attention it deserves and to set your platforms up for long-term SEO success, it’s important to optimize each one of them so they can perform at their best. Here are some ideas.

Blog format optimization

You’ve got a great idea, and it’s beautifully written. How can you make sure that your latest blog post gets read? Check out the following best practices:

Make sure that each blog post is at least 300 words so that it registers with search engines as a new piece of content. To optimize its SEO impact, aim for 650-1,000 words.

Consider creating some long-form posts of 2,000 words or more to showcase your expertise and increase your authority ranking.

Include royalty-free, hi-res photos for every 75-150 words or between sections of your blog post. This will keep people visually engaged.

Use headers, bullet points and other formatting tools to break up long blocks of text. Limit paragraphs to no more than three sentences so that you can increase white space and readability.

Consider creating custom graphics, infographics or other elements for each of your blog posts. You can use them as a downloadable takeaway from the blog and share them on social media along with a link to your latest post.

Think outside the box when you’re searching for your next topic. While you’ll want some evergreen posts about the homebuying process, you may also want to include some timely posts about current events in your area, current market conditions or the latest industry news.

Be sure to include a subscription box on your blog so that regular visitors can be notified whenever a new post drops.

Video channel optimization

If writing is not your favorite activity, you can make video your platform of choice. Here’s how to make it pay off— and how to ensure each moment is seen.

Put a little extra time into lighting, sound and other elements to make sure that your videos are easy to see and hear.

Always turn on closed captioning so that people can view your videos and get information during their commute or at the office (with the sound turned down).

Post your videos on your blog along with a description or transcript. This will give you more bang for your buck and keep people engaged with your content. If you search online, you’ll find affordable transcription services that deliver results in just minutes.

Include a CTA in your videos. Tell people to subscribe, set notifications, smash that “like” button and otherwise engage with your content in order to grow your followers.

Create opening and closing cards with your name, your business, the title of the video, your social media handles and other information so you can build your brand and platforms with every video view.

Social media platform optimization

You already use social media to communicate with fans and followers. Make sure you’re also using it to distribute your other content as well as special appearances on podcasts or in local media.

Learn the rules of the road for all of your social media platforms. Rather than cutting and pasting the same caption for each platform, consider, for example, sharing more professional content on LinkedIn. As for Facebook, try creating interactive content with a friendly tone. Quote cards, short video snippets and other engaging visuals work well for Instagram.

Download a hashtag generator to come up with your 30 allowed hashtags for each caption. Find hashtags that are most relevant to your industry and geographic location. Then, save them for future use.

To create attractive posts on the go, download a mobile design application like Canva or Word Swag so that you’re always ready to post a beautiful quote of the day, question or stat.

Be sure to check your analytics for each platform and schedule your posts at the time your followers are most engaged. Just because your blog post comes out on Tuesday doesn’t mean you have to share it on social right away. Hold off until Thursday if that’s when your posts get the most juice.

Christy Murdock Edgar is a realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant with Writing Real Estate. She is also a Florida Realtors faculty member. Follow Writing Real Estate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagr am and YouTube.